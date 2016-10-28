KAMAS, Utah (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Utah came up with a creative way to free a fawn from a basement window well.
Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Kacey Bates says the mule deer fawn fell into the 7-foot window well early Thursday morning, and was so desperate to free itself it seemed likely to break the window.
Thinking quickly, one officer went to a swing set and unhooked a swing at the home near Kamas, about 40 miles east of Salt Lake City.
Body cam video showed the deputies managing to loop the swing seat under its belly and hoist the approximately 100-pound creature out of the well.
The deer was uninjured and bounded off into the darkness.
