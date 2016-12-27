TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman in Florida’s Tampa Bay area died after a car struck her electric scooter.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office news release says 20-year-old Isabel Alarcon Mateus was operating the Razor scooter on a four-lane, divided road late on Christmas night when she and the scooter were struck by a car.

The statement says the scooter didn’t have rear lights and wasn’t a legal motor vehicle. Deputies say the motorist was unable to see Mateus.

No charges were reported, and authorities say alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.