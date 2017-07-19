CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois sheriff plans to provide an update on a yearslong effort to identify victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.
The Cook County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release that Sheriff Tom Dart on Wednesday will discuss the investigation that he launched in 2011. His office exhumed the skeletal remains of eight of at least 33 young men Gacy stabbed or strangled in the 1970s. Dart also asked that relatives of young men who disappeared between 1970 and Gacy’s 1978 arrest submit to DNA testing in hopes of finding a match.
Months after the exhumations, Dart announced that one of the eight victims had been identified as 19-year-old William George Bundy.
The Sheriff’s Department hasn’t said whether another body has been identified.
Gacy was executed in 1994.