SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities expect to release more information next week after finding the body of a North Carolina teenager last seen in 2011.
Chesterfield County, South Carolina, Sheriff Jay Brooks says the body of Erica Parsons was found in his county Tuesday.
The Rowan County, North Carolina, sheriff’s office says the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains as being those of the teen. The sheriff’s office said a news conference is planned.
Parsons lived with her adoptive parents Casey and Sandy Parsons in Rowan County from 2000 until she disappeared in 2011 at age 13. She wasn’t reported missing until 2013.
The Parsons were convicted of accepting benefits for the girl for years after her disappearance.
They said the girl went to live with her grandmother in Asheville. No grandmother has been found.
