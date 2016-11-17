STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Officials are investigating after four people were found dead at a subdivision in Virginia.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that the bodies were found in the Windsor Forest Subdivision in the northwestern part of Stafford County.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said she could not release further details at this time.

The sheriff’s office says there is no danger to the public in connection with the incident.