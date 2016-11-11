Images recorded by the body cameras of police responding to the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando show officers clearing entrances and going into the building where gunman Omar Mateen had barricaded himself in a bathroom.

About two dozen videos released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department revealed the uncertainty law enforcement officers faced as they responded to the June 12 shooting that left 49 dead at the gay nightclub. Mateen also died.

In one video, a deputy prepares stretchers near the side of the nightclub after the SWAT team blasted a hole in the wall to rescue trapped victims. Footage shows victims coming out of the building before he and others run for cover.

The sounds of officers running mix with the echo of police radios and even ringing cellphones.

The videos are the latest public records released.