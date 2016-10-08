LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that may have led to a possible hostage situation at a McDonald’s restaurant outside Tampa, Florida.
Several news outlets are reporting that the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says there was an armed carjacking about 7:28 a.m. Saturday in Lakeland, about 40 miles east of Tampa. No injuries were reported.
Sheriffs located the vehicle on I-4 heading into Polk County.
Sheriffs say about 8:11 a.m. the vehicle stops at a McDonald’s, and a suspect or suspects flee the vehicle.
Sheriffs say they believe one suspect is inside the restaurant with possible hostages.
It is not known how many people are inside the McDonald’s.
The Florida Highway Patrol, Lakeland police and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are also on the scene.
