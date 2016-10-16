DUNNELLON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in central Florida say a man with a group of people on a plane doing military-style parachuting has died after his reserve chute accidentally opened as he knelt near the cargo door, pulling him out.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the man was pronounced dead by paramedics after falling 1,200 feet to the ground Friday.
The sheriff’s office says witnesses told investigators that the man’s body hit the side of the plane, and it was unclear if his military-style parachute fully deployed.
He wasn’t immediately identified, pending notification of family.
The sheriff’s office says the man was a jumpmaster, someone who helps train others in military jumping techniques.
