NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio police officer who said he was shot during a traffic stop now says he made up the story to cover up a failed attempt to kill himself.
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office says Newcomerstown police officer Bryan Eubanks claimed that individuals in a black Geo Tracker shot him April 11, but said Tuesday that was false.
Authorities took a man into custody that day as a suspect in the shooting in Newcomerstown, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Cleveland, but released him.
Police say the 37-year-old Eubanks, who was shot in the arm, was terminated as an officer Tuesday.
Sheriff Orvis Campbell says Eubanks, who reported his shooting as work-related, could face charges.
Eubanks couldn’t be reached for comment. No home telephone listing could be found for him.
