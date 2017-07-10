MOUNT AIRY, Md. (AP) — Authorities say police tried to stop a car involved in a burglary in western Maryland, but it rammed a police vehicle and a suspect died after being shot at by officers.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says police from a neighboring county were investigating burglaries in the region when they spotted one in progress and contacted the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says in a statement that the officers were told to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

The office says that during the stop, the car rammed a police vehicle and drove toward officers outside their vehicle. The sheriff’s office says two officers fired and the suspect was killed.

The sheriff’s office says on Twitter that another person is in custody. No identities were released and no officers were injured.