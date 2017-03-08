LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement officer in Maryland has been suspended after he was accused of posting an insensitive comment on Facebook about two teenagers who were killed in a crash last week.
Authorities say Officer Robert Glover of the Charles County Sheriff Office used a profanity and wrote “shouldn’t have been driving that fast” on his personal Facebook page.
The post was referring to 17-year-olds Colin Bipat and Desmond Cook, who were killed in a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, on Friday after striking a light pole.
An 18-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle evicting residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said in a statement Monday that Glover has been suspended pending further administrative actions. Berry called the comment “disgusting” and says Glover has apologized on Facebook.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.