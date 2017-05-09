LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a suspect in South Carolina who told people he was not going to go back to jail and planned to kill any officers who tried to arrest him.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement that a fugitive task force went to arrest the man about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on two charges of distributing methamphetamine.
Koon said the man ran while making threats at the officers. The sheriff says a Lexington County deputy killed the suspect.
Koon did not say exactly how the deputy was threatened. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
The names and races of the man killed and the officer have not been released.
