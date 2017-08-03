COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Authorities say a man speeding down an interstate in Louisiana has been arrested after deputies found 2 pounds (1 kilogram) of marijuana in cereal boxes.
News outlets report 23-year-old Donald Roots-Scott Jr. of Sacramento, California, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, an expired driver’s license and speeding.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release deputies pulled Roots-Scott over for traveling at nearly 90 mph (145 kph) on Interstate 12 on Tuesday. Scott told deputies that his driver’s license was expired and that marijuana was inside the vehicle.
Authorities found high-grade marijuana hidden inside Honey Nut Cheerios and Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal boxes. Roots-Scott told authorities that he was transporting the marijuana for distribution in Mississippi.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
- Hoping for a leftist revolution in Tuesday’s vote? Not so fast | Danny Westneat
It’s unclear if Roots-Scott has a lawyer.