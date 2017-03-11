OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — An 18-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for what authorities say were inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old girl — including, “You better be worth risking going to jail.”
The St. Landry Parish sheriff’s spokesman, Maj. Eddie Thibodeaux, says George Thomas Wiley III of Krotz Springs is free on $13,500 bond after his arrest Thursday on charges including computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says in a news release that a parent called detectives after checking the girl’s text messages.
Guidroz says the jail comment came after a question about the girl’s age.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Vandalized Capitol Hill synagogue calls for pushback against toxic expression
- Teen killed by falling tree in Edmonds
- Offensive lineman T.J. Lang visiting Seahawks Friday -- will Seattle let him leave without a contract?
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
He says Wiley acknowledged sending the texts to the girl and to receiving a picture of her breasts through Snapchat.
A call to the only George Wiley listed in the area was not immediately returned.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.