DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A man who authorities say took a Florida deputy’s stun gun was shot and killed by another law enforcement officer.
A Daytona Beach News-Journal report says Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said body camera video showed the man resisting arrest Thursday afternoon at a gas station convenience store.
The sheriff’s office said deputies had found the man with drug paraphernalia in the Deltona store’s bathroom.
Chitwood said that during the attempted arrest, the man grabbed one deputy’s stun gun. Another deputy then fatally shot him.
The man’s name was not released. Chitwood said the deputy who fired his gun was placed on paid administrative leave.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.