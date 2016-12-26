MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed by northeast Florida deputies in what appears to be a “suicide by cop.”
Local media outlets report that the 61-year-old man called the Clay County Sheriff’s Office shortly after noon Sunday and told dispatchers that he wanted to shoot someone.
Sheriff Rick Beseler says deputies responded to the man’s Middleburg home. The sheriff says the man came outside and pointed a gun at the deputies. Authorities say the man threatened deputies and refused to drop his weapon, prompting two deputies to shoot him.
The races of the deputies and suspect weren’t immediately released.
Most Read Stories
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Seahawks' Tyler Lockett is lost for the season with leg injury that will require surgery
- British singer George Michael dies at age 53 VIEW
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
State law enforcement officials are investigating the shooting.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.