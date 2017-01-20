GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a man fatally shot his wife after he mistook her for a burglar.
News outlets cite the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office as saying that 48-year-old Gina Williams had been working an evening shift at a hospital and wasn’t expected home until Friday morning. They said when Williams arrived home early and tried to get into the house, it startled her daughter and prompted her husband, Billy Williams, to grab his gun.
Police say Billy Williams opened the front door, saw a figure in the dark and fired a shot, hitting Gina Williams in the neck. She died at the scene.
No charges have been filed against Billy Williams as the investigation continues.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Police seek description of shooter who wounded 3 at Seattle’s Crocodile club
- From TV to courtroom to the market: The saga of Seattle’s $475,000 treehouse
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.