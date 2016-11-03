HOUMA, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a sheriff’s deputy killed a man who shot himself in the chest and then pointed a gun at the officer.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Wilton Henry of Houma.

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said in a statement that the deputy responded to a call Wednesday about a suspicious person in an SUV at a truck stop.

After a deputy asked Henry for his identification, the sheriff says Henry picked up a handgun. The deputy ordered him several times to put down the gun, but Henry shot himself in the chest.

Larpenter said the deputy ordered him again to put down the gun and Henry pointed the gun at the deputy and was shot.

The sheriff’s office and state police are investigating.