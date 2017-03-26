FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Fort Worth say federal immigration agents arrested 26 parolees living in the country illegally as they performed community service.
Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tells KXAS-TV (http://bit.ly/2o7GYcf ) his office participated in Sunday morning’s operation at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. An ICE spokesman confirmed the operation, but didn’t provide additional details.
Spokesman Carl Rusnock tells the station “ICE routinely conducts immigration enforcement operations locally and nationwide.”
Waybourn says those arrested were convicted of high-level misdemeanors or low-level felonies and were released from jail by mistake. He also says the families of the detainees had been notified.
Most Read Stories
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Judge: Married Lake Stevens cop’s misconduct didn’t violate girlfriend’s civil rights
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
The sheriff says they were taken to an ICE facility in Dallas for processing, and some may be released.
___
Information from: KXAS-TV, http://www.nbcdfw.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.