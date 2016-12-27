BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Referring to two suspects as the “Grinch couple,” a Mississippi sheriff says a man and a woman broke into a home and ate the homeowners’ Christmas treats before fleeing.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a news release that the homeowners called police on the night of Christmas Eve after a man and woman ran out of the house as the homeowners approached the residence.

Deputies say the trespassers had made themselves at home, eating pecan treats and smoking cigarettes inside the residence.

The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2hjYwxd ) reports that the suspects were found nearby and accused of burglary and possessing methamphetamine. They have been identified as 47-year-old Stephen Valentine of Hattiesburg and 49-year-old Victoria Valentine of Moss Point.

