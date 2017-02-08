BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta says the FBI is investigating a Georgia man who drove himself to a hospital and said he’d been exposed to ricin, a deadly toxin.

Ricin is found naturally in castor beans. When purified, even a very small amount of it can kill.

But prosecutors say the FBI has “identified no evidence that any poisonous or toxic substances have been dispersed or that the public is at risk” in the case.

Fannin County Sheriff Dane Kirby told WAGA-TV (http://bit.ly/2krP7se ) a field test of the car driven by 27-year-old William Christopher Gibbs of Morganton tested positive for ricin after he arrived at the hospital last Thursday.

Gibbs has been jailed on reckless conduct and probation violation charges. It’s not clear whether he has a lawyer.