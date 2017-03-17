DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say deputies in central Florida fatally shot a 58-year-old man who was suffering from mental problems.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says deputies responding to a 911 call Thursday learned that the man was bipolar and doctors had been weaning him off some of his medications. Chitwood says the man “had been supplementing by drinking.”
Deputies tried to speak to the man through a partially open door, but Chitwood says he screamed at them to leave.
They tried to negotiate with him, but the man pointed a shotgun at the deputies.
Most Read Stories
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Lorenzo Romar had to go — for the good of the team and despite fond memories | Matt Calkins
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Trump budget would withhold money for 7 transit projects in state
The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2nyLqR0 ) reports a deputy fired at the man, who died at the scene.
The deputy is on paid leave, pending an internal investigation.
The races of the man and the deputies weren’t available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.