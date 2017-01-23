SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in southwest Florida tried to kill a woman he had been defrauding.
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight told reporters Monday that 46-year-old Deputy Frankie Bybee had befriended the victim, a 79-year-old Sarasota woman, while responding to a service call in October.
Knight said when the woman entrusted Bybee with her dog, the deputy sold the dog through Craigslist.
Knight said Bybee was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after the deputy’s fingerprint was found on checks totaling $65,000 that the victim said had been fraudulently signed.
Days later, Knight said Bybee attempted to kill the woman and make it look like a suicide.
Bybee was held without bail on attempted murder and other charges. Jail records didn’t show whether he had an attorney.
