JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff says two people face child abuse charges after deputies found an autistic child locked in a cage.
Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a statement that deputies conducted a welfare check at the home Monday after receiving reports that a child was being held in a cage. He said deputies entered a bedroom to find a locked wooden cage with a mattress and a child inside. He said deputies were told the 10-year-old was autistic.
Graybeal said that child and three others at the home were removed.
Two adults, 69-year-old Mickey Sparks and 43-year-old Patricia Laws, were each charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect. They were being held at the Washington County Detention Center pending arraignment. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they have attorneys.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Seahawks among favorites for Super Bowl 52; Russell Wilson making plans to get there
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.