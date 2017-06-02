ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff accused of exposing himself in an Atlanta park and running from a police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges against him.

Local news media report DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann on Friday pleaded not guilty in Atlanta Municipal Court to charges of indecency and obstruction of an officer.

Mann was arrested late on May 6 after an officer said the sheriff exposed himself to the officer in Piedmont Park and then ran, leading the officer on a chase.

Mann has apologized for the negative attention his arrest has brought DeKalb County. He is serving a self-imposed, one-week suspension but has said he plans to remain in his job.

The governor has ordered an investigation, and the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council also opened an investigation.