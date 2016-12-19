TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in south Arkansas say a corrections officer has died after she was attacked by an inmate at a county jail. Another jail employee was injured.
The attack happened Sunday afternoon at the Miller County jail in Texarkana, on the state’s border with Texas. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says correctional officer Lisa Mauldin died at a hospital and another officer, Demaris Allen, was injured and taken to a hospital in Little Rock.
The sheriff’s office did not describe the attack or say what prompted it, but authorities say the jail is now secure and on lockdown. Arkansas State Police is investigating.
The inmate’s name has not been released.
