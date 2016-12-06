HENAGAR, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a man charged with burglary was naked when he was taken into custody.
DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris tells al.com (http://bit.ly/2hbdSEP) that 40-year-old Mark Tucker, of Flat Rock, is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, breaking into a vehicle and attempted murder.
Harris says his office got a call about 5:45 a.m. Monday about a man prowling around a house and possibly in a garage near Henagar.
The sheriff says the prowler was confronted by a resident and the two men began to struggle when the prowler fired a gun. A woman was grazed by the bullet but not seriously injured.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon unveils smart convenience store sans checkouts, cashiers WATCH
- What national media are saying about UW Huskies in College Football Playoff, matchup with Alabama
- Seahawks surprised by Cam Newton's first-play absence — and the reason
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Day 1 updates for the Mariners at the MLB Winter Meetings: And so it begins ...
Harris says the suspect ran into the woods and was later found inside a home naked.
Online jail records do not list an attorney for Tucker.
___
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.