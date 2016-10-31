HESSTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say investigators found three people shot to death outside a rural home in central Kansas, and an unharmed 18-month-old child was found inside.

Sheriff Townsend Walton says a passing motorist reported seeing bodies on the driveway of the home near Hesston in Harvey County on Sunday night. Walton says he believes the shootings happened earlier that day.

Walton says the victims were a man in his 50s, and a woman and man in their mid-30s. Their names have not been released and authorities have not explained the relationships between the victims.

The sheriff says the case is being investigated as a homicide. There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the probe.