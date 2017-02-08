AMITE CITY, La. (AP) — Twelve inmates in Louisiana are facing murder charges after a man who was jailed on a probation violation was beaten to death in what other inmates described as a “shark feeding frenzy.”
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the inmates were charged Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 30 killing of 40-year-old Tommy Smith inside the parish jail in Amite City, northwest of New Orleans.
The Independence man had been placed in a two-story dorm with 21 other inmates that day. Investigators say he was told by inmates on both floors he wasn’t welcome. Authorities say Smith tried to notify a deputy but was attacked from behind, beaten and his shoes were stolen.
Eleven inmates are charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. A juvenile inmate is charged with being principal to second-degree murder.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.