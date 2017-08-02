NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A bomb threat at Naval Station Norfolk prompted a temporary shelter in place order for parts of the base that has since been lifted.
The station said in a statement that someone called in the threat to 911 early Wednesday. Additional working dogs were brought in to sweep areas on base.
Officials say one dog detected something on a vehicle in the Pier 14 area. But after an extensive inspection, the bomb squad determined that it was not a threat.
Officials say normal operations have resumed.
