NEW YORK — On a recent afternoon, in a warehouse in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, three dozen people assembled behind a strip of tape fixed like a starting line to the concrete floor. Some had burlap sacks tied around their waists to free up their arms; others wore gloves.

A manager placed his hands on his hips, and with all the energy of an exhausted school principal, he addressed the line: “No running, no pushing, no fighting, understand?” He shot pointed looks at a few people. “No throwing clothes on the floor.” He repeated the message in Spanish, and stood aside.

The group race-walked past him, toward a few dozen bins covered by sheets and blankets, and as they threw off the covers and descended on the clothes inside, their cries echoed through the space.

“This one’s got nothing.”

“Ay, Dios mío!”

This is a regular routine — it takes place several times a day, when a new batch of merchandise is wheeled out — at the Goodwill Outlet, a warehouse with a 9,000-square-foot sales floor where items donated to Goodwill end up if they fail to sell at New York City’s 14 Goodwill stores.

The clothing here is cheaper than at the stores and sold in bulk — $1.69 a pound for the first 20 pounds, with prices dropping from there. Much of it is also of high quality, reflecting the city’s prosperity and its fickleness. And since the Goodwill Outlet opened, in 2009, it has become a destination for fashion bloggers, buyers from vintage stores, thrifty families — and, outnumbering every other group, immigrants who buy and resell the clothes in their communities, and in their home countries.

“Converse, Banana, Express,” said Araceli Infante, 40, a mother of two, listing the brand names she often finds. “Nice clothes, dresses, sometimes with tags.”

Infante, like many regulars at the outlet, comes from the Dominican Republic. For decades, Dominican immigrants have supplied sellers in their native country with pre-owned clothing bought in the United States that is then sold from people’s homes, or from stalls outside their homes.

She said she had helped support her family for the past three years by shipping boxes of clothes purchased at the Goodwill Outlet to people in Santo Domingo. She sold boxes containing 200 articles of clothing for about $450 each. The name-brand items were then sold piece by piece. “Everything sells” as long as it is unused, she said in Spanish.

In 2016, according to Goodwill Industries, the New York and New Jersey operation diverted 128 million pounds of items from landfills, up from 117 million pounds the year before.

Brief shelf-life

Merchandise arrives at the outlet from the Goodwill stores via truck three or four times a day. Its shelf-life is brief. In the stores, items, which go for $5 to $40, have a week or two to find a home. In the outlet, they have a day. What does not sell in one day at the outlet is baled and sold by the ton to textile recyclers. (Nonclothing items are sold to salvage.)

Some shoppers come a long way to buy clothes. Kenia Almanzar, 63, said she traveled to the United States from the Dominican Republic once a month to shop at the outlet and at similar ones in New Jersey and Connecticut. Almanzar said she used to sell new clothes, but that after struggling with taxes imposed on small businesses she closed her shop and began reselling Americans’ discarded clothing.

What happens at the outlet can sometimes resemble an indoor extreme sport. “When the covers come off, let’s just say it’s every man for themselves,” said Jonathan Love, 29, who came to the outlet looking for vintage clothes he would sell on Instagram. “People go in and they dig and they just throw. I’ve had a shoe fly past my head. I’ve learned to just stand back and let the crazy happen.”

Fights, according to regulars, arise from dueling factions.

“There’s a group that dominates us,” Infante said. She pointed out a cluster of Dominican women whom she identified as the old-timers at the outlet. She said that last year, after the management let customers use sacks and plastic bags instead of just draping the clothes over their arms, the women started hoarding. They would grab clothes by the armful and would later gather in a corner to cherry-pick the best items.

“Sometimes they’re very pushy,” Infante said. “They come ready to fight. The weaker of us can’t get in and get anything.” She added, “I used to get 50 or 60 pounds, now I’m getting 20 or 15.” she said.

Women in the faction she pointed out declined to be interviewed.

Asked about fighting, the manager, Sal Ciniglio, shook his head, a smile playing on his lips, and said, “No comment.” He added, “We run a safe store.”

Who frequents store

Immigrants from several other countries frequent the warehouse, too. Claudia Romero, from Puebla, Mexico, held up a brand-new workout tank-top that said, “I Love Sweat,” and gave a thumbs-up. Two middle-aged women from Morocco wearing headscarves looked with curiosity at a pair of red suede platform shoes with a 5-inch heel.

One woman, from Ecuador, declined to be interviewed at the Goodwill outlet but spoke later by telephone. She said a small number of Ecuadorean and Mexican immigrants were among the regulars, but the Dominicans were the unofficial rulers of the outlet.

The woman said she sold clothes to friends, but her main customers were the Dominican women themselves, to whom she sold items for a small profit.

Another afternoon, a young man arrived at the outlet hoping to find two containers of his ex-girlfriend’s things. He said he didn’t act very well when he found out she was involved with somebody new. So he said he went around his apartment looking for things that reminded him of his old love. People do rash things in crisis. He donated them to Goodwill.

When he told her, offhandedly, she was furious. He rushed back to his local Goodwill store. An employee said the containers had either been sold or taken to the outlet. When he arrived at the warehouse in Queens, his heart sank. There were several bins for pillows alone.

Ciniglio, the manager, checked in back, and came back with a scowl. “It’s hard,” he said, trying to find a comforting word.

After the last batch of the day was wheeled out, once the initial frenzy died down, the customers settled into searching through the remainders — pulling a sweater from a heap, throwing it back, untangling slacks.

A song came over the speakers, and quietly, then more loudly, many of the shoppers began singing — the immigrant women, the vintage-store owners, three recent college grads in all-thrift outfits.

“Never mind, I’ll find someone like you,” they sang, speaking the universal language of Adele.

“I wish nothing but the best for you too.”