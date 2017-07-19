CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are warning beachgoers after several people reported shark sightings near Cannon Beach.

KGW reports ( http://bit.ly/2uJW51Z ) that lifeguards received reports of dorsal fin sightings on Saturday. A paddle-boarder reported seeing the shark’s mouth and feeling it bump her board.

On Tuesday, state parks workers reported shark fin sightings between Cannon Beach and Ecola State Park.

State parks employees were going to post warning signs at local beacher.