FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A man fishing on the shore of Cape Cod late at night was bitten by a shark after he reeled it in.
Falmouth police and fire officials say a 34-year-old man from Swansea was fishing on Menauhant Beach around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when it happened.
The say the man had reeled in the brown shark, which was several feet long, and was trying to unhook it when it bit him on the foot.
He was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- 2 arrested after passenger on plane from Seattle notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
- ‘There’s no room for fighting in football’: Why Seahawks’ training camp fight crossed the line | Larry Stone
The shark was released back into the ocean.