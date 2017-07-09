HAULOVER BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man swimming at a south Florida beach was bitten on both legs by a shark.
WPLG-TV reports that Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the unidentified man was swimming Sunday afternoon off Haulover Beach when he was attacked.
He says the man was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. His condition was not immediately known.
Officials say the possible bull shark attack is the first reported at Haulover Beach, 9 miles (14 kilometers) north of Miami Beach.
