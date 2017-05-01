LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shannen Doherty says her breast cancer is in remission.
In an Instagram post , Doherty describes it as “good news” and “overwhelming.” But she cautiously notes that recurrences happen frequently and that the next five years will be critical.
Doherty’s cancer was publicly revealed in a lawsuit filed against her former business managers in 2015. The actress claimed they mismanaged her money and allowed her health insurance to lapse.
She has been open about her condition since then, regularly updating her Instagram account with pictures and information about her treatment.
The 46-year-old Doherty is best known for her role as Brenda Walsh on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”
