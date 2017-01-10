BOSTON (AP) — A convicted sex offender will remain jailed as he faces charges of blindfolding, gagging, binding and sexually assaulting two women in their Boston home.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Ronald Brown was arraigned on charges including aggravated rape, kidnapping and robbery and ordered held without bail on Tuesday.
A plea of not guilty was automatically entered on his behalf in October. His lawyer didn’t comment then.
Police say Brown, who listed his permanent residence as a homeless shelter, entered the women’s apartment in the early morning hours of Oct. 11, then bound and assaulted them.
Court documents indicate police say he told one of the women: “I hate Chinese people” and “If you scream, I’ll kill you.” Police say he raped her and then made her shower.
