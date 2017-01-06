FRASER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s governor has declared a state of emergency for a county north of Detroit following the collapse of a massive sewage line that — so far — has caused a football field-sized sinkhole.
The disaster declaration was made Friday by Gov. Rick Snyder and makes state resources available to Macomb County and communities affected by the sewer collapse.
It follows a similar determination by Macomb County’s executive.
The sewer collapse was discovered Christmas Eve after a family in Fraser awoke to find their home sinking.
That house and two others have been condemned. Families in 19 other homes were evacuated after water and gas services were cut.
Snyder’s office says there is a threat of widespread and severe damage to 11 communities, a military base and more than 200,000 homes.
