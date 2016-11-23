ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have been hospitalized after 70 employees were exposed to carbon monoxide fumes at an Ohio business.

Lorain County Automotive Systems in Elyria was evacuated Wednesday night after an employee reported having chest pains and several others became sick from exposure to the toxic fumes.

Dozens of workers developed severe headaches and several even passed out. All patients are expected to recover.

Firefighters used a gas detector at the scene that picked up high readings of carbon monoxide in the air.

The plant manager tells WEWS-TV that the building’s heating ventilation system failed around 8 p.m.

The automotive seat manufacturer will remain closed through the weekend as officials attempt to determine a cause for the incident.