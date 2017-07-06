LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in an Atlanta suburb responding to reports of a stabbing say they’ve found several children and an adult dead in a home.
Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville, Georgia.
Police described the crime as horrendous, and said a motive wasn’t immediately known. Police said they detained a woman, though no charges were immediately announced.
The number of children found dead and their ages wasn’t immediately available.
Most Read Stories
- Judge tosses speeding ticket in Seattle school zone over wordy city sign
- Blue state? Seattle gets rolled in Olympia tax deal | Danny Westneat
- Seattle income tax on wealthy residents clears City Council committee
- Man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife during Uber ride in Queen Anne
- 139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting
Loganville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.