LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in an Atlanta suburb responding to reports of a stabbing say they’ve found several children and an adult dead in a home.

Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville, Georgia.

Police described the crime as horrendous, and said a motive wasn’t immediately known. Police said they detained a woman, though no charges were immediately announced.

The number of children found dead and their ages wasn’t immediately available.

Loganville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.