NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two men hit with a stun gun by the same South Carolina police officer who killed a black motorist will get almost $80,000 combined for dropping their lawsuits against North Charleston.

North Charleston attorney Brady Hair tells The Post and Courier of Charleston (http://bit.ly/2nkBwCU) the city’s happy to resolve the claims involving ex-officer Michael Slager.

Hair and plaintiffs’ attorneys said Mario Givens will receive $27,500 and Jerome Stanley will get $50,000 for their run-ins with Slager in 2013. Givens settled in January; Stanley settled this month.

Neither was seriously injured.

Slager’s federal civil rights trial on charges related to the shooting death of Walter Scott is scheduled to start in May. In August, Slager faces a retrial on murder charges in state court.

A bystander captured Scott’s shooting on cellphone video.

