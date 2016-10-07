BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Settlement talks that one attorney describes as “fruitful” could resolve a lawsuit that Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson and others filed against the city of Baton Rouge over their arrests during protests of a deadly police shooting.

A court order Friday says attorneys have reached an “agreement in principle to amicably resolve the matter,” but plaintiffs’ attorney Roy Rodney Jr. disputed that characterization of the negotiations. Rodney said “fruitful discussions” with city attorneys haven’t produced a tentative settlement agreement yet.

Mckesson was among nearly 200 protesters arrested after the July 5 death of 37-year-old Alton Sterling, a black man who was shot during a struggle with two white police officers. The federal class-action lawsuit accuses police of using excessive force and violating protesters’ constitutional rights.