BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that accuses Louisiana regulators of discriminating against a group of Vietnamese-American nail salon owners.
Court filings on Wednesday don’t disclose any terms of the deal. Attorneys for the state and for four Vietnamese-American salon owners didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Thursday.
The plaintiffs said the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology disproportionately targeted Asian-American salon owners for frequent inspections, fines and disciplinary hearings because of their race.
Lawyers for the board and two agency inspectors denied there was any evidence of racial bias in their regulatory activities.
A trial for the case had been scheduled to start March 13.
