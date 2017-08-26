BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A confidential settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Kentucky man shot by police.

The 2012 shooting occurred after 46-year-old Gregory Harrison called police several times to say he wanted to kill his brother, had a gun and needed help.

A federal judge last year allowed the lawsuit to move forward after determining that the shooting was unreasonable because Harrison was committing only minor offenses; he did not advance on the officers or threaten them; and that he was obviously mentally ill and intoxicated.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports that the lawsuit was brought to a close on Aug. 18. It had been filed by Harrison’s estate against the city of Bowling Green and several police officers involved.

