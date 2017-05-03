HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of three girls who died in a Christmas morning house fire that also killed their grandparents.
Stamford legal affairs director Kathryn Emmett announced the settlement late Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed but include a $250,000 donation from the city to a charity or school to be determined.
The 2011 fire killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger, and their maternal grandparents.
The girls’ father, Matthew Badger, sued on their behalf, saying the city failed to properly inspect renovations at the home.
He died in February and his brother took over as executor. Jury selection had started in the case and a trial was expected to begin this month.
The fire was blamed on fireplace ashes left in a mudroom.
