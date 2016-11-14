ST. LOUIS (AP) — About 2,000 people who were illegally jailed in a St. Louis suburb are eligible to share in a lawsuit settlement, but less than a quarter of them have come forward despite a fast-approaching deadline, advocates said Monday.

Only about 400 people have filed a claim to collect money damages under a settlement with the city of Jennings stemming from arrests over a five-year period, according to the nonprofit law firm ArchCity Defenders and other advocates for minorities and poor residents. The deadline is Nov. 24.

The city agreed in July to pay $4.7 million to settle the lawsuit on behalf of people who were jailed between Feb. 8, 2010, and Sept. 16, 2015, for failing to pay a fine or court cost, often stemming from minor traffic offenses. Most of the people jailed were poor and black.

ArchCity Defenders attorney Blake Strode said the practice of jailing people simply because they can’t pay fines is unconstitutional and amounts to a “debtors’ prison.” Strode said that despite the lawsuit settlement, the practice remains far too common in many of the St. Louis region’s 81 municipal courts.

“No amount of money could ever compensate the people that spent time in jail in Jennings because they were too poor to pay cash bail or to pay fees and fines that were assessed by the court,” Strode said during a news conference Monday.

Some of those people spent up to 67 days living in “horrific” conditions inside the Jennings jail, added Jamala Rogers, director of the Organization for Black Struggle.

Claims will be divided based on the amount of days spent in jail and the number of claimants. Minus the $1.2 million attorney fees, $3.5 million will be split among the claimants.

Advocates said they are discouraged by the poor response and believe that many people aren’t aware how much money they could be owed. Some people are owed hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Mailings and door-to-door efforts have failed to generate many responses.

Police and court practices in the St. Louis area, particularly in north St. Louis County, came under scrutiny following the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Brown, who was black, was unarmed when he was fatally shot by Darren Wilson, a white police officer, on Aug. 9, 2014. Wilson was not charged, but the unrest that followed the shooting cast a light on municipal court practices in Ferguson and surrounding communities.

A 2014 study found that more than a dozen St. Louis-area towns with large black populations collected more money from fines and court fees than from sales or property taxes, and people who failed to pay were often arrested. The original crimes were often offenses such as driving with a suspended license, expired registration, or no proof of insurance.

The suit against Jennings was filed in February 2015, and more than a dozen similar lawsuits have been filed against other Missouri municipalities, including Ferguson. Ferguson instituted municipal court reforms soon after Brown’s death, and the city reached agreement in March with the U.S. Department of Justice to ensure further police and court reforms.

“We have inhumane, illegal activities going on by the very people who are supposed to be enforcing the laws,” Rogers said during the news conference Monday.