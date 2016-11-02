MONROE, La. (AP) — The Justice Department says a settlement agreement will ensure black students have better access to a Louisiana public school that only enrolled white students when it opened more than a century ago.

The settlement approved Tuesday by a federal judge is designed to resolve lingering desegregation issues at the A.E. Phillips Laboratory School, a school for young children that Louisiana Tech University operates on its Lincoln Parish campus.

The school, which serves students from kindergarten through 8th grade, was first ordered to desegregate in 1984.

The Justice Department says Louisiana Tech agreed more needed to be done to increase the percentage of black students enrolled in the school. The settlement calls for expanding school facilities to two classrooms per grade level to accommodate more black students.