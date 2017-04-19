BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Seth Rogen has gone from battling a fraternity to joining one.
The actor who played a new dad doing battle with a rowdy fraternity in “Neighbors” has officially joined the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter at the University of Vermont.
Rogen paid a visit to the fraternity Monday after the brothers raised $32,000 for his Hilarity for Charity, which helps fund Alzheimer’s research.
After going bowling with the fraternity, he was inducted as an honorary member in what the school calls a “top-secret ceremony.” Rogen writes on Twitter that he’s “proud to be a Pike.” Video shows him sharing drinks with fraternity members.
