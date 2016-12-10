AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — Funeral services for one of two south Georgia police officers killed in the line of duty are planned for Sunday.
Americus police officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr was responding to a domestic dispute Wednesday when he and Georgia Southwestern State University campus policeman Jody Smith were fired on.
The Macon Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2gmnxaC ) reports Smarr’s funeral is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Georgia Southwestern State University Storm Dome. Pastor Ricky Smarr and Americus Police Chief Mark Scott are officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Services are pending for Smith.
Most Read Stories
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- Live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed, canceled as snow turns to rain VIEW
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Look: Washington Crew uses Husky Stadium snow to send a message about UW football vs. Alabama
- Where did the most snow fall? Here are totals from around Western Washington
Minquell Lembrick, the suspect in the shootings, was found dead Thursday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
___
This story has been corrected to fix spelling of Lembrick’s first name.
___
Information from: The Macon Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.