AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — Funeral services for one of two south Georgia police officers killed in the line of duty are planned for Sunday.

Americus police officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr was responding to a domestic dispute Wednesday when he and Georgia Southwestern State University campus policeman Jody Smith were fired on.

The Macon Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2gmnxaC ) reports Smarr’s funeral is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Georgia Southwestern State University Storm Dome. Pastor Ricky Smarr and Americus Police Chief Mark Scott are officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Services are pending for Smith.

Minquell Lembrick, the suspect in the shootings, was found dead Thursday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This story has been corrected to fix spelling of Lembrick’s first name.

