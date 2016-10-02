CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Services have been scheduled for Keith Lamont Scott, the 43-year-old man who was shot and killed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston, South Carolina, posted the services on its website Sunday. A wake will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Folly Road Church of Christ on James Island. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of James Island.
His burial will be in St. James Memorial Gardens.
Scott’s death led to two nights of violent protests, including unrest hours after the shooting Sept. 20 and more violence in downtown Charlotte the next night.
Authorities have said an officer shot Scott after the man refused to drop a pistol as he exited a parked vehicle. Videos don’t show whether Scott was armed.
