WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) — Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police have arrested a man who owes $12,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

Police arrested 42-year-old Julian Garcia, of Morris County, after authorities say he attempted to avoid paying the toll at the Lincoln Tunnel on Thursday.

The Towaco man was charged with theft of service and theft by unlawful taking after police discovered how much he owed.

Garcia’s Honda Civic was impounded. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who could comment.